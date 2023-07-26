Recall alert: Cans of pork and beef bean beef stew imported from Brazil recalled

Recalled: Cans of beef and pork bean stew products have been recalled. (USDA )

WASHINGTON — A New Jersey-based company that imports and distributes canned pork and beef bean stew is recalling the items because an establishment in Brazil was not eligible to export meat products to the U.S., federal officials said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, E B Express Provisions of Newark, is recalling approximately 622 pounds of two brands imported from Brazil.

Both products are packaged in 430-gram cans, according to FSIS: Anglo Feijoada Pronta para servir and Bordon Feijoada PRONTO PARA SERVIR.”

The products were shipped to retail locations in Maryland, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, the FSIS said.

They bear the establishment number “76 S.I.F.” on the can.

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered after recall effectiveness checks were conducted for Recall 027-2023. The agency identified ineligible pork and beef bean stew products from Brazil imported by E B Express Provisions.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products have been urged not to consume them. The FSIS recommends that the cans should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Sergio Lopes, President, E B Express Provisions at 973-624-5703 or email him at eb1sergio@gmail.com.

