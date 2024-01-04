Recall alert: Blue Ridge Beef recalls pet food due to possible salmonella, listeria contamination

Blue Ridge Beef recalls pet food due to possible salmonella, listeria contamination The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that Blue Ridge Beef issued a voluntary recall for some of its kitten and puppy food after possible salmonella and listeria contamination. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration/U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that Blue Ridge Beef issued a voluntary recall for some of its kitten and puppy food after possible salmonella and listeria contamination.

The recall was announced at the end of last month and has since been expanded to states that have received the recall products, the FDA said.

The recall includes the following products, according to the FDA:

Kitten Grind, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00101 6, Lot #/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224

Kitten Mix, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00243 6, Lot #/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224

Puppy Mix, 2 lbs., UPC: 8 54298 00169 6, Lot#/Use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224

The recalled items were distributed between 11/14/2023 and 12/20/2023. They are sold in clear plastic and at retail stores. The states affected by the recall include Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the FDA.

The FDA was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on 12/15/2023 that one lot of each of the products were sampled. They tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

No illnesses have been reported, the agency said.

If pets get salmonella or listeria infections, they may become lethargic, diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some may have a decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain, according to the FDA. If your pet has eaten some of the recalled product and has similar symptoms, call your veterinarian.

If you have purchased a recalled item, you can contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com to get a full refund. You are encouraged to destroy the food and keep it away from wildlife, children and pets. Do not feed the recall products to any animals. You can also contact Dr. Steven Lea at 704-880-4500 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST if you have any concerns or questions.

