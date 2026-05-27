Recall alert: Blackstone seasoning sold at Walmart recalled for possible Salmonella

A recall has been issued for Blackstone Ranch seasoning sold at Walmart and online.

Blackstone Products has recalled some of its ranch seasoning because it could be contaminated with Salmonella.

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The recall is linked to a larger one from California Dairies, Inc. involving that company’s dry milk powder, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The milk powder is an ingredient in the Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning that is being recalled.

The seasoning was sold at Walmart and online by Blackstone Products.

Only the following Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106 lot numbers and best-by dates are affected:

Lot: 2025-43282, best if used by 07/02/2027

Lot: 2025-46172, best if used by 08/05/2027

Lot: 2026-54751, best if used by 08/12/2027

The lot numbers and dates are on the bottom of the package.

If you have the recalled seasonings, call Blackstone at 888-879-4610 to get a replacement.

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