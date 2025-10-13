Recall alert: 54K Toyota Sienna Hybrids recalled over seat welds

Toyota Sienna
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 2025 Toyota Sienna minivans. (Erman Gunes - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tens of thousands of 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid minivans are being recalled because the second-row seat rails may not be welded correctly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that more than 54,630 vehicles are being recalled because of the issue.

Dealers will replace the second-row seat rails for free.

Owners of the recalled Siennas will get two letters in the mail. One sent on Nov. 21 will alert them to the safety risk while the second will be sent once the repair is available, probably around Dec. 6, the NHTSA said.

For more information, contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall numbers are 25TB12 and 25TA12.

