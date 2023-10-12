Recall alert: 450K sleepyhead loveys, bandana bibs recalled due to possible choking hazard The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Little Sleepies have announced the recall of 450,000 Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs due to a possible choking hazard. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission /The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The CPSC said that the care instruction label on the Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib can detach and this poses as a possible choking hazard for children.

The recall affects the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib. The recalled Sleepyhead Loveys are intended to be used as a security blanket for babies and toddlers, the CPSC said.

The recalled Bandana Bibs are intended to be worn while babies are eating in order to protect the clothing. They are also used for drooling or teething babies and toddlers, the CPSC said.

There have been two reports of care instruction labels detaching but no injuries have been reported.

The recalled products were sold online at www.littlesleepies.com and at boutique stores nationwide from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 23 for between $12 and $48, the CPSC said.

The CPSC said if you have a recalled Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bib, take them away from children immediately. Then, remove the care instruction label to get rid of the possible hazard. If you do not want to remove the label, you can return them with pre-paid shipping from the company for a full refund.

You can contact Little Sleepies at hello@littlesleepies.com or by calling 866-330-3353 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday for more information or if you have questions.

