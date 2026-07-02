Recall alert: 42K LED light fixtures recalled

The CPSC announced the recall of 42,000 light fixtures.

Tens of thousands of LED light fixtures are being recalled because they can overheat and become a fire hazard.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 42,000 Metalux Optimized High Bay LED Light Fixtures were recalled. They are typically used in buildings with high ceilings, like warehouses and commercial bays.

The following catalog numbers are being recalled:

OHB-60SE, with date code April 2020 through December 2022

OHBL-60SE, with date code October 2022 through May 15, 2025

OHBL-100SE, with date code October 2022 through May 15, 2025

The codes can be found on a product label inside the fixture channel cover.

They were sold by Cooper Lighting authorized distributors nationwide from April 2020 to May 2025 for between $425 and $950.

If you have LED light fixtures, do not use them; contact Cooper Lighting for repair or replacement, the CPSC advised.

You’ll have to complete a form on the company’s website.

For more information, contact Cooper Lighting by phone at 800-954-7228, email or online.

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