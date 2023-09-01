Recall alert: 319K Kia vehicles recalled due to issues with trunk latch

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has announced the recall of more than 319,000 Kia vehicles. (baronvsp/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 319,000 Kia vehicles.

The NHTSA said that the trunk latch base can crack, preventing the trunk from being able to be opened from the inside. A person can become trapped and not be able to free themselves. Federal regulations require that vehicles have an internal trunk release so people can escape, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects the following models and model years:

  • Optima, 2016-2018
  • Optima Hybrid, 2017-2018
  • Optima Phev, 2017-2018
  • Rio, 2016-2017

Dealers will replace the trunk latch base for free, according to the NHTSA.

Owners should get letters alerting them to the recall on Oct. 19. For more information, you can call Kia customer service at 800-333-4542. The company’s number for the recall is SC278.

