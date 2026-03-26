Recall alert: 253K tip restraint systems recalled; straps can break They were sold on Amazon from June 2019 to January 2026.

Furniture straps are being recalled because they can degrade and snap.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 253,500 tip restraint kits because the plastic can degrade or break.

When they break down or snap, the 4our Kiddies Plastic Tip Restraint Kits can allow furniture to tip over and could pose an entrapment hazard, the CPSC said.

The kits are also called furniture straps and have two white plastic brackets or mounts, a plastic cable zip tie, screws and dry wall anchors.

There have been at least 150 incidents of straps breaking, including three cases in which a piece of furniture tipped, the CPSC said.

They were sold on Amazon from June 2019 to January 2026 for between $6 and $21.

If you have the kits, you should stop using them and contact 4our Kiddies for a free replacement that is made from stainless steel.

You should also keep children away from the furniture that has the restrictions until the replacement is received and installed.

For more information, contact the company by email.

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