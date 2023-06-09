Recall alert: 253K Ashley recliners, loveseats, sofas recalled

Recall alert Ashely has recalled more than 253,000 recliners, sofas and loveseats. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 253,000 recliners, loveseats and sofas sold by Ashley Furniture.

The recall covers the Party Time Collection.

The CPSC said the furniture pieces are power recliners and made of faux leather in black or white colors. They have integrated LED lighting and USB charging ports.

The company has received six reports of the cupholders that have the LED lighting overheating, causing smoke and fire damage as well as damaged furniture. No one was hurt in the incident.

The recall covers the following items and product numbers:

ProductModel number
Loveseat3700318, 3700418, 3700318C and 3700418C
Sofa3700315, 3700415, 3700315C and 3700415C
Recliner3700313, 3700413, 3700313C and 3700413C

The model numbers can be found on a barcode located at the bottom of each item.

They were sold at Ashley HomeStores, other retailers and online from November 2018 through March 2023, retailing for between $900 and $1,800.

Owners of the recalled furniture should unplug them and contact Ashley Furniture for a free repair.

You can call Ashley at 866-482-2893 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Ashely’s website for more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group

