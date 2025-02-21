Recall alert: 240K Ford vehicles recalled over seat belt buckle anchor bolts

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Ford recalled more than 240,500 Explorers and Aviators.

The vehicles’ seat belt buckle anchor bolts may not be secured correctly.

The recall affects some 2020 and 2021 model year Explorer and Aviator vehicles.

Dealers will take a look at the bolts in all seating spots in the vehicles, as well as the seat belt retractor anchor bolts. If any are loose the seat components will be replaced for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after March 31.

You can also call Ford directly at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S09.

