The CPSC announced the recall of 227,500 Stephan Baby Boo Bunnie and Friends children’s toys.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 227,500 Stephan Baby Boo Bunnie and Friends toys because the toys’ plastic cubes can break and have sharp edges.

A child could choke or get cut by the sharp plastic, the agency said.

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The toys have a small plush animal with a removable, water-filled plastic cube that can be chilled to give children comfort, the agency said.

They were sold in several animal shapes and have “Stephan BABY” on a label sewn along the side seam.

They were sold at independent stores nationwide, as well as online on Stephanbaby.com, Amazon, Walmart, Target and others from August 2017 to January 2026 for about $9.

There have been 20 reports of the cube breaking, including one in which a child swallowed the sharp pieces.

If you have the recalled toys, you should not use the plastic cube and contact the company for a refund or store credit.

If customers have a proof of purchase, they will get a refund; others will get a $10 refund in the form of a chcik or a $20 stephanbaby.com store credit.

You will need to write “Recalled” on the cube indent and upload a photo of it to the company’s website to receive a prepaid label for the cube’s return.

For more informaiton, you can contact the company at 877-725-5591, by email or online.

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