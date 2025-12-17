Recall alert: 1K cases of White Castle sliders recalled

White Castle Frozen Food Division has recalled 1,021 cases of its retail frozen Original Sliders due to undeclared milk and soy allergens that could pose serious risks to consumers with allergies.

The recall affects four-count cartons of Original Sliders that may inadvertently contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, the Food and Drug Administration said. They were shipped to retailers, mostly convenience stores, across the country between August and October 2025.

It was during the packaging process that Jalapeño Cheese Sliders were placed in the wrong boxes, leading to the mislabeling.

The impacted Original Sliders are packaged in blue and white cardboard boxes with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3, the FDA said.

The lot codes involved in the recall are 9H203521 and 9H203522, which can be located on the end panel of the carton. Only cartons bearing these full lot codes are included in the recall.

These cartons have a Best By date of April 18, 2026, the FDA said.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further inquiries, customers can reach White Castle at 800-843-2728.

