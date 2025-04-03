Recall alert: 199K Vivitar Blender Bottles recalled

Blender
Recall alert The CPSC said 199,000 blenders were recalled. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 199,000 Vivitar Blender Bottles.

The blender’s blades can still operate when the bottle is not attached and have the potential to cut someone.

The bottles were clear plastic with a white plastic base. “VIVITAR,” “ITEM: ES15-BB-TA” and “MID #5220824″ on a sticker under the bottle’s white base. “MID #5220824″ is also stamped on the bottom of the blender portion.

They were sold by Target from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $5.

If you have the recalled blender, you should stop using it, and contact Sakar to get a refund and a pre-paid return shipping label. You must return the blender to Sakar to get the refund. Do not return it to Target.

For more information, contact Sakar at 800-592-9541, by email or online.

