Recall alert: 1.7 grill brushes recalled, metal bristles can come off

More than a million grill brushes are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 1.719 million grill brushes made by Conair.

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The agency said the bristles can come off the Cuisinart Grill Brushes and stick to a grill and food, posing an ingestion hazard.

The brushes have black plastic, stainless steel or wooden handles.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

CCB-100

CCB-4125

CCB-5014

CCB-6450

CCB-8012

CCB-4114

CCB-W2

CSBS-777

They have “Cuisinart” on the handle. Some came as part of the Premium Grill 10 Piece set (model CGS-2010), a 13-piece set (CGS-W13), a 14-piece set (CGS-5014), or a 20-piece set (CGS-5020).

There have been at least 54 reports and reviews of bristles coming off, including three cases in which a consumer swallowed a bristle and needed medical treatment to remove it from their throat or digestive tract, the CPSC said.

They were sold at Burlington, TJ Maxx, Ross, Amazon and Cuisinart from June 2009 to March 2026 for between $8 and $20.

If you have the recalled brushes, do not use them; contact Conair for a refund or a credit to be used on the Cuisinart website.

For more information, contact the company at 888-520-1304 or online.

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