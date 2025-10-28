Recall alert: 1.4M Fords recalled over rearview camera issue

Ford American car company sign, clear blue sky background outside.
Recall alert
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford has recalled more than a million vehicles because of an issue with their rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Ford recalled 1,448,655 vehicles, including Lincolns, Fiestas and Mustangs, because the camera can fail to display an image correctly and reduce the driver’s view of what is behind them, increasing the risk of a crash. The image may be distorted, intermittent or blank when the vehicle is in reverse.

The following vehicles are being recalled by model year:

2015-2019

  • Flex

2015

  • Explorer
  • Lincoln MKT
  • Lincoln MKZ

2015-2016

  • C-Max
  • Escape
  • Taurus

2016

  • Fusion

2018-2019

  • Taurus

2019

  • Lincoln MKT
  • Fiesta

2020

  • Mustang

Dealers will inspect and, if needed, replace the camera for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will get two letters. The first will alert them to the issue and will go out this month. The second will be sent when the repair is available, the NHTSA said.

Vehicle owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332 if they have questions. The company’s internal recall number is 25SA9. Vehicle identification numbers are also searchable on the NHTSA website.

