Recall alert: 13K Vacation Black Label Scented Candles recalled

At the time of year when candles are given as gifts, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Vacation Black Label Scented Candles.

The CPSC said the Legendary “VACATION” candle after the flame can burn too high and make the glass break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

They were sold online vacation.inc, Amazon, Ulta and other stores nationwide from November 2023 through September 2024 for $42.

If you have the candle, you should stop using it and contact the company to get a refund.

Click here for information on how to get your refund.

©2024 Cox Media Group