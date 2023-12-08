Recall alert: 12K queen murphy beds recalled due to injury, tip over hazards

12K queen murphy beds recalled due to injury, tip over hazards The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 12,000 Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Beds. (Consumer Product Safety Commission/Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 12,000 Windsor Queen Xtrabed Mobile Murphy Beds.

The outer case or cabinet on the front of the Murphy bed or on the smaller side can break and fall when the bed is opened from the front side, the CPSC said. This poses a possible injury hazard.

The bed can also tip over if it is not attached to a wall. The CPSC said that this poses tip-over and entrapment hazards.

19 reports of the Xtrabed’s outer case breaking and falling when opened from the front have been reported to the CPSC. There have been 11 injuries reported including to shoulders, legs, backs, knees or feet.

The CPSC said that it has received one report of a tip-over that led to arm bruising.

If you have one of the recalled Murphy beds, contact J Grubb Designs for a free home repair by a technician. If you don’t want a repair, you can get a full refund. J Grubb Designs is contacting all known purchasers directly, the CPSC said.

The recalled Xtrabeds were sold online on Wayfair.com from Nov. 2016 through April 2023 for between $1,500 and $1,860.

For more information, you can contact J Grubb Designs by calling 800-392-0090 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday. You can also email them at Service@roomandloft.com or by visiting their website.

