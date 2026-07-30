Recall alert: 121K Retro refrigerators recalled; can short-circuit

Galanz Americas recalled 121,680 of its retro refrigerators because the appliances can short-circuit, posing a burn and fire hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 34 reports of the refrigerators catching fire, with one case resulting in a death.
They came in black, blue, red, or white.
The following models are being recalled:
- BCD-215V-62H
- GLR76TRDER
- GLR76TBKER
- GLR76TBEER
- GLR76TWEER
Only ones with date codes from December 2018 to December 2020.
The model and date code, in YYYMM format, can be found on a label in the upper-left corner on the back of the refrigerator.
They were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon, from January 2019 to September 2022 for between $330 and $520, the CPSC said.
If you have the recalled refrigerator, you should unplug it and contact Galanz for a free in-home repair.
For more information, contact Galanz by phone at 888-462-0579, by email or online.
©2026 Cox Media Group