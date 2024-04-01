Recall alert: 118K Subarus recalled over air bag sensor issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Subaru is recalling 118,700 vehicles over a sensor that could prevent an air bag from deploying. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 118,700 Subaru vehicles.

>> Read more trending news

The NHTSA said that a capacitor in the sensors for the Occupant Detection System may crack and short circuit. The short can cause the front passenger air bag to not deploy in a crash.

The recall affects some 2020 through 2022 Outback and Legacy vehicles.

Dealerships will replace the sensor for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters around May 21 alerting them to the issue and a second letter will be sent once the repair is available. No date for the second letter was provided by the NHTSA.

If you have questions, you can call Subaru customer service at 844-373-6614. The company’s internal number for the recall is WRA-24.

©2023 Cox Media Group