Recall alert: 104K Mazda vehicles recalled because of inaccurate fuel gauges

Mazda has recalled more than 104,850 vehicles because of an issue with fuel gauge readings.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the company has recalled some 2024 and 2025 CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV) because of the problem.

“An inaccurate fuel gauge may result in the vehicle unexpectedly running out of fuel and stalling, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the body control module software for free.

Owners will get letters alerting them to the issue after Nov. 1, but can contact Mazda for more information at 800-222-5500 and select option 6. The company’s internal recall number is 78251.

