Donald Trump Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during his primary night rally at the Sheraton on Jan. 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday asked a judge to delay former President Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal trial in New York in order to allow them to review recently obtained records, The New York Times reported.

>> Read more trending news

Jury selection in the case is set to begin March 25.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group