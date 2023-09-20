Pregnant woman, her two sons found dead in camper at motocross race

Woman, sons found dead at motocross event FILE PHOTO: A pregnant woman and her two sons were found dead Sunday inside their camper at the Inman Motocross track in Inman, Kansas, police said. (skynesher/Getty Images)

A pregnant woman and her two sons were found dead Sunday inside their camper at the Inman Motocross track in Inman, Kansas, police said.

Felecia Richey, 31, and her sons, Tysin, 13, and Bentley, 10, were believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, family members told KWCH.

“This was an unexpected tragedy and it’s just a huge loss for, I think, everyone that knew them and knew [Felicia] but especially the family is just devastated by it,” said Felicia Richey’s great uncle, John Pohlman.

He described Richey to KWCH as “a real kind, tender-hearted lady that loved her boys.”

“They were really the focus of her life,” he said.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths and said an investigation is ongoing, according to the Kansas City Star.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said, “The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Inman Motocross track for a report of three deceased persons in a camper.

“Members of the Inman Fire Dept. and McPherson EMS arrived on scene and confirmed that the three people were deceased.

“This tragedy is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Inman Police Dept. Further details of the investigation will be released at a later time.”

A GoFundMe account that has been set up for the family said that Felecia Richey’s husband, Jason Richey, and a 3-year-old son are the only surviving members of the family. It did not say if Jason Richey or the toddler were in the motorhome.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe had raised more than $48,000 of its $30,000 goal.

Jason Richey posted a tribute to his family on social media:

“I love you so much baby girl I miss you and the boys beyond words this just aint real baby I need my family back so bad I love you all miss you so damn much!!!

“God I’m gonna miss you guys so much I love you all so much. My baby’s they were truly a blessing to me I love you all.”

Jason Richey is a professional motocross racer.

The Inman Motocross Track posted a notice about the deaths on its Facebook page and sponsored a special practice to help raise money for the family.