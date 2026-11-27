Law enforcement in New Mexico said pregnant inmate Rebecca Taylor escaped when returning to prison after a prenatal appointment.

Law enforcement in New Mexico said a pregnant prisoner escaped and stole a corrections transportation vehicle while on her way back to prison from a prenatal appointment.

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Officials said Rebecca Taylor was accompanied by three corrections officers who had stopped at a Whataburger on the way back from a doctor’s appointment in Albuquerque, en route to Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

She had been imprisoned on theft and burglary charges, The New York Times reported. She had pleaded guilty to four offenses related to theft of a vehicle, vehicle burglary and receiving a stolen car, CBS News reported.

Taylor was not restrained because of her pregnancy, a department spokesperson said. She climbed from the back seat to the driver’s seat and drove away while an officer stood by the vehicle. The other two officers were inside the

A second inmate left the vehicle when Taylor took it and is in custody.

The vehicle was found about 3 miles from where it was taken, but she was not there. Her prison jumpsuit and a transport cellphone were found nearby.

The New Mexico Corrections Department is investigating.

The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to her arrest, CBS News reported.

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