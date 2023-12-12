Powerball jackpot rises to $500 million

No winner: The Powerball jackpot jumped to $500 million after no one picked all six numbers on Monday night. (Getty Images)

With less than two weeks until Christmas, the biggest present has yet to be purchased.

No one selected all six numbers in Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, sending the jackpot to an estimated $500 million, according to the Powerball website.

Numbers drawn Monday night were 1, 24, 27, 31 and 62, and the Powerball was 20. The multiplier was 3X.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night.

If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $240.7 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

It was a complete shutout as far as top-tier prizes are concerned.

In addition to the grand prize, no one matched five numbers and the Powerball, which would have been a $2 million payday. Also, no one had all five numbers, which would have been worth $1 million.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.