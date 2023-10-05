Powerball: Here are the numbers drawn for Wednesday’s $1.2B jackpot

Powerball: The Powerball jackpot was at $1.2 billion when numbers were drawn Wednesday night. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Buyers continued to purchase tickets at a rapid clip, enticed by the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history. Wednesday’s drawing was the 33rd since a winning ticket was bought on July 19.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers selected Wednesday for the grand prize were 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 2X.

If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $551.7 million before taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a grand prize worth $1.08 billion. Monday night’s drawing was the 32nd since the last winner.

“A billion-dollar Powerball jackpot attracts a lot of new players to the game, and we anticipate the majority of ticket sales for tonight’s drawing will occur this afternoon and evening,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said in a statement. “Whether it’s your first time buying a ticket or you’re a frequent player, please remember to sign your ticket and reach out to your local lottery if you win the jackpot. Your local lottery will continue to be the best resource for information on how to claim a prize.”

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.2 billion (estimated) – Oct. 4, 2023 drawing.

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won