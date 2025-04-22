Pope Francis dies: What dignitaries will attend pontiff’s funeral

As plans continue to take shape, mourners from the faithful to world leaders are making travel arrangements to pay their respects to Pope Francis.
The list of dignitaries who will travel to Vatican City for Saturday’s funeral ceremony has started to take shape.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend, the president posted on Truth Social on Monday.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also attend the funeral, his office said on Tuesday, as will French President Emmanuel Macron.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also attend with his wife, Olena Zelenska, The Washington Post reported.
Reuters compiled a list of all the world leaders who have confirmed they will be in attendance:
- Argentina’s President Javier Milei
- Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde
- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva and first lady Janja Lula da Silva
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- European Council President Antonio Costa
- European Parliament’s President Roberta Metsola
- East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito Freitas
- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz
- Hungary’s President Tamas Sulyok
- Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
- Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkevics
- Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda
- Poland’s President Andrzej Duda
- Romania interim President Ilie Bolojan
- Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia
- Switzerland’s President Karin Keller-Sutter
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend, according to Kremlin officials.
