Pop-Tarts asks Taylor Swift to release her recipe for a good cause

Singer Taylor Swift is being asked to share her recipe for Pop-Tarts that she made for the Kansas City Chiefs by the pastry company themselves.

Pop-Tarts reportedly took out a full-page ad in the Kansas City Star asking Swift to share her recipe, NBC Sports reported.

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version),” Pop-Tarts started its post on Instagram.

“We hear you have a Pop-Tarts pastry recipe,” the company wrote, according to The Kansas City Star. “We’re tortured not knowing more about this DIY delight. What’s the filling? Does it have frosting? Do they have little holes?”

“And this time, we’ll make sure coach gets a bite,” the ad ends saying, according to Billboard. “You in?”

If she ends up sharing her recipe, it would go to a good cause because Pop-Tarts said it would double a donation they have planned to Harvesters which is a local Feeding America partner food bank, according to NBC Sports.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared that Swift baked some homemade goodies for the team’s offensive linemen.

“She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts,” Reid said during an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to ESPN. “... She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one.”

