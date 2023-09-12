Paws for the course: Padraig Harrington brings dogs to romp during Irish Open pro-am

Walking the dogs: Pro golfer Padraig Harrington took his two dogs onto the course when he played in a pro-am before last weekend's Irish Open. (Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Golf course designers enjoy doglegs to challenge players. Padraig Harrington had eight to contend with last week -- his two dogs.

Harrington, 52, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour with three major championships and 20 international victories, brought his Bernese Mountain Dogs, Wilson and Setanta, to Wednesday’s pro-am at the Irish Open, SBNation reported.

The two dogs had never been on a golf course, which is um, paw for the course. Animals are usually not allowed during tournaments.

“It went surprisingly well, they like all the attention and kept themselves generally confined to the shady tree areas,” Harrington wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Believe it or not, this was the first time either Wilson or Setanta were on a golf course. It went surprisingly well, they like all the attention and kept themselves generally confined to the shady tree areas. @DPWorldTour @IrishOpen_ https://t.co/TsDyeEYKOp — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) September 6, 2023

Both dogs got their own credential badges to wear around their necks at The K Club, according to CNN. The credentials listed Wilson as a “good boy,” while Setanta was a “good dog.”

They enjoyed their walk on the course, wagging their tails as they bounced around the course in Dublin, the cable news network reported.

Wilson was Harrington’s first dog, a perfect name since the Irish pro uses Wilson clubs, SBNation reported. Setanta joined Harrington’s family earlier this year.

🚨 Satisfying content alert 🚨@padraig_h was joined by his two dogs in Wednesday's pro am 🐶#HorizonIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/dNlGxDlna5 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 6, 2023

Harrington had fond memories coming into the Irish Open, as he helped the European team clinch the 2006 Ryder Cup at the course, SBNation reported.

But Harrington’s luck ran out in the main tournament, as he finished tied for 79th place, 14 shots behind tournament winner Vincent Norman.