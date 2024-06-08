Pat Sajak signs off ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for last time

Pat Sajak WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak on the field before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals at RFK Stadium May 31, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

After four decades, Friday marks Pat Sajak’s last time hosting “Wheel of Fortune”.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Sajak said while speaking to the television audience on Friday’s season finale, according to USA Today. “It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I’ve always felt that privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game.”

In a message that was released before Friday’s episode, Sajak said farewell and thanked the viewers, The Associated Press reported. He said for a while he was hoping to keep the game show “just a game” but realized that it became something that people made part of their everyday lives.

“Gradually, it became more than that,” Sajak said, according to the AP. “A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that.”

“Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became a part of popular culture, and more importantly, we became a part of people’s lives,” he said. “That’s been awfully gratifying.”

Sajak’s goodbye aired Friday. It was taped back in April, according to Fox News.

Sajak had been hosting the game show for 41 seasons. According to The New York Times, during that time, Sajak saw a lot. He went through seven presidents, there were wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS, Sept. 11, and so much more happened.

He announced he would be retiring last June and Ryan Seacrest would be taking over for him, the AP reported. Vanna White will be sticking around with Seacrest for at least the 2025-2026 season. Seacrest is expected to take over in September, USA Today reported.

White and Sajak appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 8,000 episodes, according to the AP.

