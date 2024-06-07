Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic rings installed on Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower with the Olympic rings displayed

Olympic rings The Olympic rings are now hanging on the Eiffel Tower with less than two months before the start of the Paris games. (BOBY/Press.Paris2024.org)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PARIS — With less than two months, Paris is looking a bit more Olympic.

The Eiffel Tower is sporting a new set of rings, the five Olympic rings to be exact. They were mounted on the landmark on the 50-day mark until the games begin, The Associated Press reported.

Olympic organizers said they were mounted between the first and second floors of the historic structure.

“It is wonderful. There are a lot of emotions, and we can feel that things are happening. With the Olympic Torch Relay traveling across the country and now with the unveiling of the Olympic rings, it will transform the face of Paris and rally the entire nation for these memorable Olympic Games.” Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said.

The display on the south side of the tower overlooking the Seine River, was made of recycled French steel.

Each ring is 30 feet in diameter, weighing 30 tons total. The rings will be lit with 100,000 LED bulbs through the Paralympic games.

The Seine will be the scene of a boat parade carrying the Olympians through the city to the games’ opening ceremony on July 26, the AP reported.

The Eiffel Tower will serve as a backdrop for several events including the men’s and women’s volleyball games which will be held at the foot of the tower at the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Paris Olympics: 2024 medals to include piece of Eiffel Tower

Each medal for both the Olympics and Paralympics will have a small piece of iron from the tower embedded in it, the AP reported.

Olympic medal

Olympic medals Athens 1896 Olympic medal. One of Ellery Clark's Olympic medals from 1896.(Photo by JOEY MCLEISTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

