Over 300 neglected cats, dogs and other animals removed from a home in Florida A woman was arrested and is facing charges after hundreds of animals were removed from her mobile home Thursday in Frostproof, Florida, officials say. (Polk County Sheriff's Office/Polk County Sheriff's Office)

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A woman was arrested and is facing charges after hundreds of animals were removed from her home Thursday in Frostproof, Florida, officials say.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called about a welfare check at a mobile home on Fazzini Drive Thursday morning, according to WFTV.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they were also told about a possible “hoarder situation”.

When the deputy arrived at the mobile home, they noticed strong ammonia smells outside of the house, WFTV reported.The deputy found numerous wire cages with about 75 chickens, peacocks and ducks in an enclosed front porch.

When the deputies went inside the house, they observed a strong ammonia odor. The deputy noticed around 50 cats running around, climbing on furniture and sitting on counters in the kitchen, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman claimed that she rescues cats and cares for other animals like chickens and ducks, WFTV reported. Five of the cats had severe eye and nasal discharge as well as respiratory issues due to exposure from high levels of ammonia for a long amount of time, deputies said.

Soon after, Polk County Animal Control, the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit, Agricultural Crimes and Crime Scene were called out to the mobile home.

To enter the house, deputies and other staff had to wear respirator masks to investigate the home’s condition, WFTV reported.

A total of 142 cats, three dogs, and 164 fowl (chickens, ducks, geese and a peacock) were removed from the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined that the owner, Lisa Lacharite, 48, had neglected to provide legal obligations to care and support the animals, the sheriff’s office said. Lacharite was arrested and charged with five counts of animal cruelty, a count of elder neglect and 304 counts of animal neglect.