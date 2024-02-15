‘Our sweetest little Valentine’: Calf born with heart-shaped spot on its head

Calf born with heart-shaped spot on its head Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a sweet baby calf had a heart-shaped spot forming on her head. (Merchen Farms/Merchen Farms)

WANETTE, Okla. — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a sweet baby calf had a heart-shaped spot forming on her head.

>> Read more trending news

The calf was born in Wanette, Oklahoma, according to KOCO.

In an email to Cox Media Group’s National Content Desk, Casey Merchen with Merchen Farms said that employees told the calf about her taking “the internet by storm” and that she “didn’t seem to care too much.”

“Cupid was actually born on Dec. 27th,” Merchen said. “Her mom is red Angus with no visual markings, yet every year she has a baby with a white dot on its head. About a week ago, while doing our nightly check, we noticed the little dot was starting to take the shape of a heart.

“We originally thought this baby was a bull calf, but it is indeed a heifer.”

Merchen Farms said it reached out to its Facebook community to help name the calf, and they came up with Cupid “just in time for Valentine’s Day.”

Cupid has become a new mascot for Merchen Farms, according to the Oklahoma City Sentinel.

“We are passionate about what we do, the ridiculously kind treatment of every animal, and the connections we get to make with our community,” Merchen said.

“It’s neat to see something like this bring a simple joy to so many people and bring them together amidst all the sadness and tragedy around us.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group