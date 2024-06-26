Oklahoma City bus driver critical after stabbing over booze on bus

Bus driver stabbed: An Oklahoma City bus driver was stabbed early Saturday, June 22, 2024, by a man angry that he could not bring alcohol aboard. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A man who was told he could not bring alcohol onto an Oklahoma City bus stabbed the driver early Saturday, leaving him in critical condition, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City police officials said the man climbed aboard the bus, which was parked at the terminal, around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to KOCO-TV. He was carrying alcohol.

When the driver told the man he could not have alcohol on the bus, the man reacted.

“For whatever reason, the man pulled out a knife at that point and attacked the driver, stabbing him in the neck,” Master Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City police said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. Neither the driver’s name nor that of the alleged attacker has been released.

The crime marked the second time an EMBARK driver has been attacked in recent months, KOCO reported. The first attack happened in April.

Jason Ferbrache, director of Oklahoma City Public Transportation, said that despite the incident, the bus service is a valuable one.

“We do believe we have a very, very safe system,” Ferbrache said. “The challenge here is that, really, regardless of the amount of safety and security we put in place, we can’t control every individual’s behavior.”

