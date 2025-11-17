O.J. Simpson’s estate agrees to pay $58M to Ron Goldman’s father

File photo. The estate of the former NFL star and movie star agreed to a nearly $5 million settlement with Fred Goldman over the death of Ron Goldman in 1994.

LAS VEGAS — The estate of O.J. Simpson has agreed to pay Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, nearly $58 million, according to court documents filed in Las Vegas on Friday.

Malcolm LaVergne, executor of Simpson’s estate, has accepted Fred Goldman’s creditor claim for $57,997,858.12, plus 30 years of accumulated interest.

The claim was filed in Clark County District Court in Nevada. In 2021, a Las Vegas judge ordered Simpson to pay the Goldmans nearly $58 million.

“The executor will continue to work with Claimant Goldman on a more accurate accounting of interest accumulation based on the variable rate nature of the Nevada judgment interest computation, either through a stipulation or a petition for compromise,” court documents filed on Friday stated.

LaVergne said he believes Fred’s computation of interest — while “done in good faith” — was inaccurate, court documents stated.

Ron Goldman was killed, along with Nicole Brown Simpson — O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife — on June 12, 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the murders in 1995, in what became known as the “Trial of the Century.”

Simpson was later found liable in civil court in 1997. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages, but that was mostly unpaid.

The Goldmans originally asked for $117 million when the family filed its claim in February 2021.

“The Executor’s acceptance of the claim is a positive acknowledgement of the debt,” Michaelle Rafferty, the Goldman family’s attorney, said in a statement. “It does not constitute payment. This acceptance allows the administration of the claim to move forward in probate. We will continue to monitor the probate process as it progresses.”

Simpson, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, won the 1968 Heisman Trophy when he starred at the University of Southern California. He died on April 10, 2024 of prostate cancer at the age of 76.

Simpson played 11 seasons in the NFL and was the first running back to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, collecting 2,003 in 1973.

He ended his NFL career with 11,236 rushing yards, 2,142 receiving yards and 990 kick return yards, scoring 76 touchdowns. Simpson played nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills and two with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring after the 1979 season.

He later became an actor, notably appearing in three of the “Naked Gun” comedy movies.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery after leading an attempt to retrieve personal items and memorabilia from collectibles dealers at a hotel and casino in Las Vegas. He served nine years of a 33-year sentence before he was paroled in 2017.

The next court date in the probate case was scheduled for January 2026.

0 of 26 Through the years O. J. Simpson Running Back USC 1968 (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) (Sporting News Archive/Sporting News via Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - 1968: University of Southern California's running back O.J. Simpson puts on his jacket at the track of USC in 1968 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images) (Focus On Sport/Focus on Sport via Getty Images) Through the years O.J. Simpson, University of Southern California football star. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Through the years USC Trojans running back O.J. Simpson (32), inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1985 and 1968 Heisman Trophy winner. (Photo by University of Southern California/WireImage) (University of Southern Californi/WireImage) Through the years USC Trojans running back O.J. Simpson accepts the Heisman Trophy on December 5, 1968, at the Downtown Athletic Club in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by University of Southern California/WireImage) (University of Southern Californi/WireImage) Through the years Buffalo Bills' running back O.J. Simpson #32 poses for a portrait circa early 1970's. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images) (Focus On Sport/Focus on Sport via Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: O.J. Simpson, Close up, during an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets at Shea Stadium, November 12, 1972. Simpson ran the football for 89 yards on 20 carries during the game. The N.J. Jets defeated Buffalo, 41.3. (Photo by Ross Lewis/Getty Images). (Ross Lewis/Ross Lewis) Through the years Unspecified: (L-R) Marguerite Simpson, OJ Simpson, Jason Simpson, Arnelle Simpson at home. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 8: NFL star O.J. Simspson poses for a portrait at home on January 8, 1973 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Through the years 1974: NFL player and actor O.J. Simpson in a publicity still for Warner Bros Inc. "The Towering Inferno" released in 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Through the years ROOTS - Sunday, Jan. 23-Sunday. Jan. 30, 1977, The 12-hour Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Novel for Television "Roots", which aired for eight consecutive nights, remains one of TV's landmark programs. Based on Alex Haley's best-selling novel, "Roots" followed 100 tumultuous years and several generations of the author's African ancestors. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years 1983: OJ Simpson in the sports booth appearing on ABC Sports. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - 1984: Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson attend a function circa 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - MARCH 16: O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson, Jason Simpson, Sydney Brooke Simpson, Justin Ryan Simpson pose at the premiere of the "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Isult" in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Through the years In this handout, American football running back, broadcaster, actor, and advertising spokesman OJ Simpson in a mug shot following his arrest in Los Angeles, California, US, 17th June 1994. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images) (Kypros/Getty Images) Through the years American lawyer Robert Shapiro defends O.J. Simpson from the charges that he murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images) (Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to the gloves found at the Bundy and Rockingham crime scene 21 June 1995, during his double murder trial in Los Angeles,CA. Deputy Sheriff Roland Jex(L) and Prosecutor Christopher Darden (R) look on. (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images) (VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images) Through the years Former NFL star O.J. Simpson talks with one of his defense attorneys on the first day of jury selection October 9, 2001 at a Dade County courtroom in Miami, FL. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1994 in the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, is on trial for allegedly attacking a motorist in the Miami suburb of Kendall, Florida in December of 2000. If found guilty, Simpson could face up to 16 years in prison. (Pool Photo/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 19: O.J. Simpson appears in court on charges which include kidnapping, assault and burglary at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 19, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bail for Simpson's release was set at USD 125,000, and the judge ruled that Simpson must surrender his passport. (Photo by Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 15: O.J. Simpson testifies during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court May 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson, who is currently serving a nine to 33-year sentence in state prison as a result of his October 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, is using a writ of habeas corpus to seek a new trial, claiming he had such bad representation that his conviction should be reversed. (Photo by Jeff Scheid - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LOVELOCK, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 30: In this handout photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, O.J. Simpson signs paperwork before his release from Lovelock Correctional Center September 30, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson had served nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping, and other charges. (Photo by Brooke Keast/Nevada Department of Corrections via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

