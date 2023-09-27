Ogre overnight: Airbnb offers Shrek’s Scottish swamp abode for stays

Ogre overnight Fans of the movie "Shrek" can live like an ogre thanks to Airbnb. (Alix McInto/Airbnb)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you have ever wanted to get away from it all and take a swamp sojourn, Airbnb has a unique offering available for stays next month.

>> Read more trending news

For the bargain price of nothing, the travel app is offering a two-night stay at Shrek’s Swamp for up to three guests.

The vacation is scheduled for Oct. 27 to 29.

“Located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans,” Airbnb wrote.

The Shrek’s Swamp experience offers:

  • “Earwax candles”
  • Parfaits
  • Swamp stories around the fire
  • Morning waffles
  • Shrek’s outhouse

If you want to live like Shrek, bookings open on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST or 1 p.m. EST on “Donkey’s” listing on Airbnb’s website.

Those who are able to secure a reservation to live in the stump house will have to get themselves to and from the location in the Scottish Highlands, owned by Ardverikie Estate.

In conjunction with the stay, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity.

Image 1 of 7

Shrek's Airbnb The house looks like it came right out of the movie. (Alix McIntosh/Airbnb)

Latest trending news:
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!