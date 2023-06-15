Officials: Jack Teixeria, suspect in Pentagon leak, indicted by federal grand jury

BOSTON — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has been accused of leaking hundreds of classified documents online has been indicted by a federal grand jury, officials say.

Jack Teixeira, 21, has been indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to National Defense Information, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.

The filing against Teixeira comes after two months after he was arrested by FBI agents at his house in North Dighton, Mass., according to the New York Times.

Teixeira was charged in the criminal complaint with “ retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials.” Over a month later, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy granted the motion for detention on May 19, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Teixeira has remained in federal custody, the news release said. The Times reported that prosecutors presented evidence that Teixeira had a history of making violent threats, had access to weapons, and was at risk for sharing sensitive information with other countries.

“The unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified information jeopardizes our nation’s security. Individuals granted access to classified materials have a fundamental duty to safeguard the information for the safety of the United States, our active service members, its citizens and its allies,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy in the news release. “We are committed to ensuring that those entrusted with sensitive national security information adhere to the law.”

“As laid out in the indictment, Jack Teixeira was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information — including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in the news release. “Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it. In doing so, he is alleged to have violated U.S. law and endangered our national security.”

“Individuals granted security clearances are entrusted to protect classified information and safeguard our nation’s secrets. The allegations in today’s indictment reveal a serious violation of that trust,” said Christopher A. Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the news release. “The FBI and our partners remain firm in our commitment to hold accountable those who endanger our national security and the security of our allies around the world.”

The Times reached out to Teixeira’s lawyers but they have not responded for a comment.



