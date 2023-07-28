Officials: 2 women arrested after a physical fight; one of them bit the other’s ear off

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CALLAWAY, Fla. — During a physical argument between two women in Callaway, Florida, a woman bit the other woman’s ear off, officials say.

On the Fourth of July, Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about an assault and battery at a house in Callaway on Olokee Street, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found that the incident started at a house party that was thrown next door by unsupervised minors, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators learned around midnight that a fight started at the party between multiple men, WJHG reported. That was when Macy Regan, 23, tried to leave the party and go back to her house next door.

That was when Dixie Stiles, 18, confronted Regan. She accused her of stealing alcohol and vape pens, according to the news outlet.

Regan responded by pulling out a 9MM handgun from her waistband, according to WJHG, Stiles then reportedly pushed the handgun away and the two started physically fighting.

During the fight, Regan allegedly bit off the top of Stiles’ ear, according to the sheriff’s office. Her ear was unable to be re-attached. Both women had multiple cuts and bruises from the fight.

Both were arrested. The sheriff’s office said that Stiles was charged with battery to touch or strike. Regan was charged with felony battery causing bodily harm.

