FILE PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the National Security Agency (NSA) shows its headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. (Photo by NSA via Getty Images)

The classified network used by the National Security Agency is down, according to reports.

[ Read more trending news ]

NSA Net, which allows employees to communicate classified information internally, is apparently down, CNN reported, citing six people familiar with the situation.

There is no evidence of a cyberattack, according to CNN.

Routine maintenance

Update 2:20 p.m. ET, Nov. 17: NSA has released a statement calling the issue “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.”

The statement reads:

“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

Software patch

Update 1:04 p.m. ET, Nov. 17: The Wall Street Journal, citing a “person familiar with the incident,” said the agency was updating its software to patch the system.

NSA has not officially released a statement.

Former senior U.S. intelligence official Beth Sanner told the newspaper that “This system is firewalled, and by the most competent cyber agency in the world. A cyberattack is the least likely scenario, and outside our current context, this probably would not be reported.”

Original report: When Reuters asked for comment, the NSA did not immediately respond concerning the reported outage.

The New York Times reported that people who work at the intelligence agency staggered their arrivals at the headquarters building in Maryland.

One source told the Times the system had been unstable for weeks and had frustrated workers.

The newspaper called an NSA employee voicemail call box, which called the issue a “code yellow” day shift, the second-highest level of a three-tier system.

“Nonemergency personnel should begin staggered arrival no earlier than noon,” the recording said. “Emergency personnel to report for duty as scheduled.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group