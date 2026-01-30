No death penalty: Judge rules Luigi Mangione will not face death if convicted

FILE PHOTO: Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 18, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

A federal district judge has ruled that Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will not face the death penalty.

Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed the federal murder charge against Mangione, saying it was technically flawed, The Associated Press reported. But she left stalking charges against him in place. Those charges bring a maximum life sentence if convicted.

Federal prosecutors had pushed for the death sentence in the case, CNN reported.

Garnett will also allow evidence found in Mangione’s backpack be used during the trial.

Those items included a gun, a loaded magazine and a notebook that prosecutors said tied Mangione to Thompson’s killing.

Defense attorneys said the evidence was gathered illegally because police did not have a warrant to search the backpack, CNN reported.

