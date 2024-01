New Hampshire primary 2024: Live updates

New Hampshire: Voters went to the polls in Concord and all around the Granite State on Tuesday. (Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Republicans on Tuesday are choosing between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the first-in-the-nation primary of 2024.

Update 7:52 p.m. EST Jan. 23: With 11% of precincts reporting, Trump is leading Haley by a margin of 52.2% to 46.8% in the GOP race, CNN reported.

Update 7:39 p.m. EST Jan. 23: David Scanlan, New Hampshire’s secretary of state, told CNN that turnout on Tuesday by Republican voters was high, The New York Times reported. Scanlan had predicted a record 322,000 voters in the GOP primary, adding that some towns had requested more ballots during the day.

“I think my number’s in line, and it’s possible we’ll exceed it,” Scanlan told the cable news network.

Update 7:31 p.m. EST Jan. 23: With 5% of the Democratic primary vote counted, Marianne Williamson has nearly doubled her total from the 2020 New Hampshire primary, The New York Times reported. She had 95 votes in 2020.

Update 7:27 EST Jan. 23: The town of Belmont in the central part of the state reported 1,244 votes for Trump, compared to 640 for Haley.

Update 7:19 p.m. EST Jan. 23: With 1% of all precincts reporting, Haley owns a lead over Trump, 54.1% to 45.6%, CNN reported.

Update 7:16 p.m. EST Jan. 23: Ward 6 in Manchester announced its results. Trump led the GOP field with 1,169 votes, while Haley had 849 votes.

Update 7:10 p.m. EST Jan. 23: Ward 10 in Concord reported that Haley had 739 votes, while Trump had 467 votes.

Update 7:05 p.m. EST Jan. 23: Most of the polls have closed in New Hampshire. The last polls will close at 8 p.m.

Original report: While the Iowa caucus was held on Jan. 15 and was a meeting of electors, the race in New Hampshire is a primary with secret balloting.

The state passed a law in 1975 that requires that New Hampshire’s primary should be conducted before any other state in the nation.

Registered Republicans and Democrats vote in their own primaries, but independents in New Hampshire have the option of asking for a ballot from either party to vote.

There are 22 delegates at stake in the New Hampshire primary. As election day dawned, Trump appeared to be the front-runner in the race. The campaign became a two-candidate race when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that he was suspending his presidential campaign.

Voting began early, with the tiny community of Dixville Notch casting its six votes shortly after midnight. Since 1960, the township has been the first to vote in the New Hampshire primary.

Haley got off to a good start, collecting all six votes.

For Democrats, President Joe Biden is the first sitting president running for reelection who did not appear on New Hampshire’s primary ballot. Voters can still vote for the president by writing in his name on the ballot.

Biden has two prominent challengers in his party on the New Hampshire ballot: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips from Minnesota, and author Marianne Williamson, who also sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

