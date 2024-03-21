‘The Neverending Story’ to get new film series adaptation

"The Neverending Story" Noah Hathaway as "Atreju" with the white dragon in a scene of the film "The neverending story" from 1983. (Photo by dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image)

A fantasy novel that became a film in 1984 is getting a new film series.

>> Read more trending news

“The Neverending Story” from Michael Ende will be heading to the big screen once again with a special partnership between Michael Ende Productions and See-Saw Films, according to Variety.

“The Neverending Story” became a bestselling fantasy book in Germany in 1979 and has since been translated into about 45 languages, Variety reported.

It became a film in 1984. It went on to have two sequels in 1990 and 1994, People Magazine reported.

It follows the story of a kid named Bastian Balthazar Bux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bux falls into the magical world of Fantastica. Bux learns how to save Fantastica from destruction and becomes a hero to those there.

“The story is both timely and timeless, and really has an opportunity to be told in a fresh way,” one of the producers for See-Saw Iain Canning told Variety. “And part of the specialness of the book is that you can go back to it at different ages in your life and find different levels of meaning. So how wonderful that we have this opportunity to do a fresh perspective that will have new layers and meanings. We just believe that every generation deserves their own journey into Fantastica.”

“We’ve been completely overwhelmed with interest from the television and film industry in recent years,” Ralph Gassmann for Michael Ende Productions said, according to Variety. “But it was only about four to five years ago when we felt it was right to go back to Fantastica with new, fresher attention. So then we looked at hundreds and hundreds of requests and just thought, let’s see if we find a potential partner amongst them that is so compelling that they make us jump into the boat with them and go on this crazy adventure. But we knew we had to do it right and find the right partner, and luckily See-Saw was amongst them.”

©2024 Cox Media Group