Jerry West FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors executive board member Jerry West sits on the bench by NBA logos before the game the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on March 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Jerry West, the NBA legend who inspired the league’s iconic logo, has died, officials with the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday. He was 86.

In a statement obtained by KTLA, the Clippers said West died with his wife, Karen, by his side. The team called him “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him.”

The Clippers hired West as a consultant in 2017.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group