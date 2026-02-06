Nancy Guthrie search: Ransom imposter arrested

FBI assistant special agent in-charge Jon Edwards, speaks to reporters as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos watches. Both men were providing updates in the Nancy Guthrie case.

A Southern California man is accused of sending a false ransom note to the family of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old woman and mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, the FBI arrested Derrick Callella, 42, in Hawthorne, California.

Callella faces two counts: Transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce; and, without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass a person.

An attorney for Callella could not be reached for comment, USA Today reported.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at about 9:45 p.m. MT on Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Her family had dropped her off at the residence after they had dinner together, the sheriff’s department said.

She was reported missing the next day when she did not attend church, The Associated Press reported.

The ransom demand was sent by text messages to Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, court documents state, shortly after they, along with Savannah Guthrie, released a video pleaded for the return of their mother and asked the kidnapper to contact them.

According to court documents, the text message read, “Did you get the bitcoin were (sic) waiting on our end for the transaction.”

Authorities determined that the phone number from where the text originated was associated with a voice over internet protocol (VOIP) text and call application, KNXV reported. The app allows users to obtain another phone number for their mobile device, separate from their carrier phone number, according to the television station.

After police obtained records on the phone number by submitting an emergency disclosure request, they learned it was associated with an email belonging to Callella, the criminal complaint states.

Police said that after Callella was read his Miranda rights, he allegedly admitted to sending the texts, court documents show.

Authorities said the Callella pulled family information from a website and had been following news reports about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. He allegedly told authorities that he sent the text messages because he wanted to see if Guthrie’s family members would respond.

Data records show that three minutes after sending the texts, Callella called one of Nancy Guthrie’s family members in a call that lasted nine seconds.

The two text messages allegedly sent by Callella have not been linked to ransom demands sent on Feb. 2 to TMZ and Tucson television outlet KOLD, authorities said.

“The Department of Justice will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in a statement.

“To those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation -- we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said in a statement.

