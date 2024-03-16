‘My heart is broken’: Cara Delevingne’s LA home destroyed in fire

Cara Delevingne: The Los Angeles-area home of the actress-model was destroyed by fire on Friday. (Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles-area home of actress-model Cara Delevingne was destroyed by fire early Friday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze at the two-story home near Fryman Canyon Park burned for nearly 2 hours, 16 minutes, and took 94 firefighters to bring under control, the Los Angeles Times reported. The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. PDT and was extinguished by 6:13 a.m., according to the newspaper.

“My heart is broken today ... I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye,” Delevingne wrote Friday on Instagram Stories. “So cherish what you have.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star, 31, originally believed that her two cats had died in the fire, but later updated her 42 million followers that the felines had survived, the BBC reported.

“They are alive! Thank you to the firefighters,” she wrote.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital in fair condition and an occupant of the home sustained minor smoke inhalation, the Times reported.

TMZ obtained footage of the home engulfed by flames.

“Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. “The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior.

The British actress-model was not at the residence at the time of the fire, according to the newspaper.

Delevingne, who made her stage debut this week as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at London’s Kit Kat Club, reportedly bought the house in 2019, the BBC reported.

Representatives for Delevingne did not immediately respond to the Times’ request for comment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

