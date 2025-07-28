Multiple people injured in shooting at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort, police say

RENO, Nev. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Nevada resort on Monday, authorities said.
According to the Reno Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Grand Sierra Resort at about 7:25 a.m. PT, KRNV reported.
Police advised the public to stay away from the casino while they respond to a “critical incident.”
Devon Reese, a member of the Reno City Council, said he was told by the city manager’s office that there were fatalities reported. He did not have additional details.
UPDATE: Authorities say a suspect is in custody. https://t.co/bNVNTX8SA9— KRNV (@KRNV) July 28, 2025
“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” Reese said in a social media post.
Police found the suspect within four to five minutes after arriving at the scene, and an officer-involved shooting occurred outside casino’s valet parking area.
A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed there had been an officer- involved shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort, but gave no further details.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital, and authorities said there was no longer a threat at the casino.
The number of victims and the severity of their injuries have not been confirmed.
