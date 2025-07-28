Multiple people injured in shooting at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort, police say

File photo. Police were called to a casino in Reno, Nevada, after receiving reports of a shooting.

RENO, Nev. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Nevada resort on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Reno Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Grand Sierra Resort at about 7:25 a.m. PT, KRNV reported.

Police advised the public to stay away from the casino while they respond to a “critical incident.”

Devon Reese, a member of the Reno City Council, said he was told by the city manager’s office that there were fatalities reported. He did not have additional details.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” Reese said in a social media post.

Police found the suspect within four to five minutes after arriving at the scene, and an officer-involved shooting occurred outside casino’s valet parking area.

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed there had been an officer- involved shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort, but gave no further details.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, and authorities said there was no longer a threat at the casino.

The number of victims and the severity of their injuries have not been confirmed.

