Motorist who killed Dixie Chicks co-founder Laura Lynch gets 15-year prison term

File photo. Laura Lynch, left, with Martie and Emily Erwin. Lynch was killed in an auto crash in December 2023.

The motorist accused of killing Dixie Chicks co-founder Laura Lynch in a 2023 crash in Texas accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to El Paso District Attorney James Montoya, Domenick Chavez, 33, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge for the Dec. 22, 2023, crash that killed Lynch, 65, KFOX reported.

Prosecutors said that Lynch died when she was involved in a head-on crash with a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Chavez. Prosecutors said that Chavez was traveling between 106 and 114 mph when he attempted to pass four vehicles on U.S. 62, a two-lane highway in Hudspeth County.

Lynch was trapped in her 2016 F-150 truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News reported. Chavez’s truck caught fire on impact, and he suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

While alcohol was not a factor in the crash, investigators said that Chavez was driving with a suspended license that was revoked because he had not complied with DWI-related surcharges and penalties, KVIA reported.

Lynch played bass and founded the Dixie Chicks (now known as the Chicks) with Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Erwin Strayer in 1989, Variety reported. Lynch and Macy were lead vocalists until Macy left the group in 1993.

Lynch was the lead singer as the trio gained in popularity and left the group in 1995.

She was replaced by Natalie Maines, according to Variety.

As part of the plea agreement, Chavez admitted he was driving recklessly when he caused the collision, NBC News reported.

“The death of Ms. Lynch caused profound sadness for her family, the Dell City community, and all those who appreciated her music. It is a loss made more acute by the fact that it happened just days before Christmas,” Montoya said in a statement. “Our office will continue to hold accountable those defendants who choose to drive in an extremely dangerous manner.”

