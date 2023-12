Moving across town: Shohei Ohtani has plenty to smile about after agreeing to a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani is leaving the Angels, but he is not moving far.

The two-position star is moving across town, agreeing to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two-time American League MVP announced the move on his Instagram account, the Los Angeles Times reported. Ohtani, who has excelled as a pitcher and outfielder, leaves the Angels after six seasons.

