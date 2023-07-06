Michigan lottery winner turns down $25K a year and takes lump sum

Michigan man wins big prize in lottery A man from Port Huron pocketed a lump sum for $390K when he hit the "Lucky for Life" lottery.

Is a bunch of money now better than a little bit of money all along?

That is what Michigan lottery winner Brian Karnasiewicz decided after winning $25,000 a year for life or for 20 years, whichever is greater. He was eager to cash the ticket, he said, but he wanted to think about what to do with that money for a few days, he told Michigan Lottery Connect. He eventually decided to take a $390,000 one-time payment, the website said.

He bought the ticket the day of the drawing, he said. When he looked at his ticket after the drawing, it took a while to sink in.

“I started checking off numbers one-by-one and was excited when I had four numbers for a $200 prize,” Karnasiewicz said to WDIV Click on 4. “When I checked off the fifth number to win $25,000 a year for life, I was in shock. I kept looking at the winning numbers and my ticket to make sure I was reading it right.”

