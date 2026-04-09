Melania Trump addresses Jeffrey Epstein rumors, denies having connection with him

First lady Melania Trump speaks to reporters Thursday, April 9, 2026, in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

First lady Melania Trump categorically denied having any connection with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, making a rare media statement to the media.

Trump addressed the claims that she had a link with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Reuters reported.

She also said that she and her husband, President Donald Trump, did not meet because of Epstein, despite rumors to the contrary.

“The lies linking ⁠me with the disgraceful ​Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” ​the first lady declared, according to Reuters.

She called the rumors “completely false” and “smears,” The Associated Press reported.

Melania Trump did say that she was not friends with either Epstein or Maxwell, but traveled in the same social circles in New York and Florida.

An email sent by the first lady to Maxwell was a response and “casual correspondence.”

“My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trifle,” Melania Trump said, without adding detail, the AP reported.

She also said, “I am not Epstein’s victim.”

Melania Trump, from the White House, said in the statement she has no knowledge of his crimes and is calling for survivors to testify before Congress, the AP said. She said she wanted the survivors’ accounts to be entered into the congressional record.

“Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes,” she said. “Then, and only then, we will have the truth.”

Read her complete statement below, or click here:

Good afternoon.

The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.

I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.

I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA.

The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000, at an event Donald and I attended together. At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.

Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false.

I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein’s crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter.

I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity—I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island.

I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking, abuse of minors, and other repulsive behavior.

The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop.

My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation. To date, several individuals and companies have been legally obligated to publicly apologize and retract their lies about me, such as The Daily Beast, James Carville, and Harper Collins UK.

Now is the time for Congress to act. Epstein was not alone. Several prominent male executives resigned from their powerful positions after this matter became widely politicized. Of course, this doesn’t amount to guilt, but we still must work openly and transparently to uncover the truth.

I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress, with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record.

Then, and only then, will we have the truth.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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