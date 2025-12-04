Megan Moroney to embark on first arena tour

Megan Moroney
Arena tour FILE PHOTO: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country music star Megan Moroney is hitting the road for her first arena tour.

Read more trending news

It will kick off in May and will hit nearly four dozen cities worldwide before wrapping up in Europe in October, Variety reported.

The tour will support her third album, “Cloud 9″ which will be released in February and can be preordered or pre-saved here.

It kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on May 29, traveling all over North America until it heads across the Atlantic to Norway on Sept. 13. The final show is Oct. 1 in Belfast.

Here are all of the stops:

  • May 29: Columbus
  • May 30: Indianapolis
  • June 2: Chicago
  • June 5: Baltimore
  • June 6: Greensboro
  • June 8: Atlanta
  • June 12: Louisville
  • June 13: St. Louis
  • June 16: Pittsburgh
  • June 18: Milwaukee
  • June 19: Grand Rapids
  • June 20: Toronto
  • July 7: Boston
  • July 9: Brooklyn
  • July 10: Newark
  • July 11: Philadelphia
  • July 14: Charlotte
  • July 16: Orlando
  • July 17: Tampa
  • July 18: Sunrise
  • July 24: Monticello
  • July 15: Minneapolis
  • July 26: Lincoln
  • July 28: Denver
  • Aug. 1: Portland
  • Aug. 2: Seattle
  • Aug. 5: Sacramento
  • Aug. 7: Los Angeles
  • Aug. 11: Glendale
  • Aug. 14: Dallas
  • Aug. 15: Tulsa
  • Aug. 16: Kansas City
  • Aug. 18: Detroit
  • Aug. 21: Nashville
  • Sept. 13: Oslo
  • Sept. 15: Stockholm
  • Sept. 18: Cologne
  • Sept. 19: Tilburg
  • Sept. 21: Paris
  • Sept. 23: London
  • Sept. 26: Manchester
  • Sept. 27: Glasgow
  • Oct. 1: Belfast

Moroney said on X presales start Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general ticket sales on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information about the 43-city tour, click here.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!